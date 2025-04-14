Bank of Montreal Can Has $10.68 Million Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,715 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,524 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in GSK were worth $10,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,731,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in GSK in the fourth quarter valued at $4,033,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. grew its position in GSK by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 183,080 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 107,648 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in GSK by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of GSK during the third quarter valued at $3,645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK opened at $34.58 on Monday. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $45.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.22.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. GSK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 48.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.3932 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 100.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

