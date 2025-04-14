Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 5,983.3% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evergy Stock Up 1.6 %

Evergy stock opened at $66.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.75. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $70.30.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 8.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 70.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EVRG shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Evergy from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Evergy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.08.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

