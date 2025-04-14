Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (FINS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on April 30th

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FINS opened at $13.06 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.11. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $13.64.

Get Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust alerts:

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.