Savvy Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,797 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,955,353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,656,078,000 after acquiring an additional 175,035 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,453,872 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,163,703,000 after purchasing an additional 177,321 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $3,599,867,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,791,015 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,604,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Salesforce by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,593,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,204,336,000 after buying an additional 628,593 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.94, for a total transaction of $167,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,758.58. This represents a 7.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.88, for a total transaction of $2,052,183.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,128,626.68. This trade represents a 11.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,660 shares of company stock worth $14,095,336. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.1 %

Salesforce Increases Dividend

CRM stock opened at $254.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.00 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $289.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 26.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Salesforce from $415.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRM

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.