Garner Asset Management Corp Has $1.01 Million Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Garner Asset Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on ORI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Old Republic International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas Dare sold 27,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $1,002,180.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,294. This represents a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 9,188 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $333,983.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,760.60. The trade was a 21.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,733 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Old Republic International Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ORI opened at $37.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.68. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $28.59 and a one year high of $39.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 10.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 44.11%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

