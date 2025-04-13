Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Taurus Asset Management LLC

Taurus Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,140 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $220.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.39 and a twelve month high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $285.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.74.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

