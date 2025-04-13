The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 654,232 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 124,948 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.6% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned approximately 0.07% of Home Depot worth $254,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock opened at $353.62 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.77 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $375.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $395.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 61.66%.

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.08.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

