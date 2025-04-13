Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 163.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 16,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 10,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,470,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 78,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 41,674 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.52. The firm has a market cap of $111.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.59. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.0468 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

