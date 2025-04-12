TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $8,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,851,160,000 after acquiring an additional 173,642 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at $911,000. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 51,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,568,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,840,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 25,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,409,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TDG opened at $1,309.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,335.18 and its 200-day moving average is $1,323.99. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $1,176.31 and a one year high of $1,451.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.16 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Northcoast Research raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,471.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,322.19, for a total transaction of $4,825,993.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,545,510.41. This represents a 19.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,296.77, for a total transaction of $7,095,925.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,942,799.96. The trade was a 20.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,594 shares of company stock worth $165,646,468. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

