Cerity Partners LLC Raises Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 584,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,631 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $5,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Haleon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Haleon by 2,029.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Haleon in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 3,470.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Haleon during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on HLN. Morgan Stanley downgraded Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Haleon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Haleon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haleon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

Haleon Price Performance

NYSE HLN opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82. Haleon plc has a 52 week low of $7.99 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.24.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Haleon had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Haleon plc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Haleon Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a $0.1166 dividend. This is a boost from Haleon’s previous — dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.97%.

Haleon Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

