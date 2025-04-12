abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on April 30th

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of AWP stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average is $4.06. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $4.68.

About abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

