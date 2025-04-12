J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Cut to $165.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on JBHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $211.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.70.

Shares of JBHT opened at $132.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $127.05 and a 1-year high of $200.40.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James K. Thompson sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total transaction of $771,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,541.83. This represents a 15.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $194,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,282.74. This represents a 6.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 127.1% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,208,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 112,900.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

