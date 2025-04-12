Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.13% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TCAF. Certior Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,978,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,770,000 after acquiring an additional 29,074 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 50,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 379.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,521,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forge Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $8,253,000.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF stock opened at $31.08 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $34.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.74 and its 200 day moving average is $33.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.93.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

