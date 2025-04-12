Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Belden worth $31,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Belden by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Belden by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,710,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,418,000 after acquiring an additional 223,887 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Belden by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Belden during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Belden by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Belden Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BDC opened at $93.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.92. Belden Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.90 and a 1 year high of $131.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.07.

Belden Dividend Announcement

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. Belden had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Belden from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Belden in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Belden from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Belden

In other Belden news, SVP Leah Tate sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $275,448.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,599.11. This represents a 9.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory James Mccray sold 4,200 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $441,882.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,776.79. This trade represents a 50.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,428 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,774 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Belden Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

