Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $9.42 Million Stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 88.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,208 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 952,024 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.22% of Maximus worth $9,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 356 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Maximus by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Maximus during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Maximus by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMS. Raymond James upgraded Maximus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Maximus Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $67.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.68. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.77 and a 52 week high of $93.97.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.22. Maximus had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 21.95%. Analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

Insider Activity at Maximus

In related news, Director Jan Madsen sold 2,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $165,144.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,347.87. The trade was a 11.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $988,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,167.68. This trade represents a 85.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

