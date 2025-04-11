Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Holcim AG (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.52 and traded as low as $20.03. Holcim shares last traded at $20.47, with a volume of 100,229 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCMLY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Holcim from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

Holcim Stock Down 2.5 %

Holcim Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.34.

Holcim AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company worldwide. It operates through North America; Latin America; Europe; Asia, Middle East & Africa; and Solutions & Products segments. The company offers cement, clinker, and other cementitious materials; ready-mix concrete; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and precast, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, roofing systems, insulation tile adhesives, facade solutions, and contracting and services.

