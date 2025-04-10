The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,555 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $89.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $118.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, January 6th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DIS

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.