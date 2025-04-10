The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Stake Lowered by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,815 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Mosaic by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Mosaic from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.58.

Mosaic stock opened at $24.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $33.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.15. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 160.00%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

