Accredited Investors Inc. Purchases 4,235 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. owned about 0.22% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $30.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.08. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $28.53 and a 12-month high of $34.47. The company has a market capitalization of $597.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

