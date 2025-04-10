SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,575,307 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 1,685,568 shares.The stock last traded at $36.58 and had previously closed at $36.93.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

