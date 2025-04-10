National Bank of Canada FI Has $463,000 Stake in KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KEUA)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KEUA – Free Report) by 66.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 4.26% of KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:KEUA opened at $19.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.30. KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $19.02 and a 1-year high of $26.42.

About KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF

The KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (KEUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Carbon EUA index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted EUA carbon credit futures index. KEUA was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

