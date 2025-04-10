Legal & General Group Plc Has $156.24 Million Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 848,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,227 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.48% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $156,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 229,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,233,000 after buying an additional 10,701 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,442,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $734,000. Legacy Trust raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 25,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $748,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 6.1 %

TTWO opened at $208.13 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.24 and a fifty-two week high of $220.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.59 and a 200-day moving average of $186.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTWO. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.38.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

