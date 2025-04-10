Legal & General Group Plc Has $156.24 Million Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 848,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,227 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.48% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $156,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 229,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,233,000 after buying an additional 10,701 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,442,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $734,000. Legacy Trust raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 25,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $748,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 6.1 %
TTWO opened at $208.13 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.24 and a fifty-two week high of $220.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.59 and a 200-day moving average of $186.20.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Research Report on TTWO
Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Take-Two Interactive Software
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Quantum Computing: The $6.5 Billion Opportunity You Can’t Ignore
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Are Tariffs Threatening Disney’s Comeback Story?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Is Alphabet a Generational Buying Opportunity at These Levels?
Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.