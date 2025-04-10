Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 7,907.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 16,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 16,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on LADR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Ladder Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ladder Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Ladder Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:LADR opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.42. Ladder Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 38.96, a current ratio of 38.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 8.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 106.98%.

Ladder Capital Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

