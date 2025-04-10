Top Bitcoin Stocks To Watch Today – April 9th

iShares Bitcoin Trust, MARA, CleanSpark, Riot Platforms, and TeraWulf are the five Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose business models are closely tied to Bitcoin, such as those involved in mining, trading, or managing digital assets. These stocks provide investors an indirect way to gain exposure to Bitcoin’s price movements and the broader cryptocurrency market without holding the digital currency directly. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

IBIT stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.86. 24,298,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,524,535. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.46. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $61.75.

MARA (MARA)

MARA traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.38. 15,778,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,296,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.81. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 6.10. MARA has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28.

CleanSpark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSK traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,420,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,585,406. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 60.14 and a beta of 4.12. CleanSpark has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.62.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

RIOT stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.31. 7,149,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,414,349. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 4.60. Riot Platforms has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $15.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.40.

TeraWulf (WULF)

NASDAQ:WULF traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.10. 18,599,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,197,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.43 million, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.34. TeraWulf has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $9.30.

