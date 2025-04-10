Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Trading Up 10.5% – What’s Next?

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 10.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.68. 2,336,880 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 7,891,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.60 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.27.

The firm has a market cap of $881.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.32.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $397.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.60 million. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 12.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 102,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $320,427.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,236,691 shares in the company, valued at $13,218,475.92. The trade was a 2.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Glass sold 10,354 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $32,304.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 299,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,433.76. This represents a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 503,970 shares of company stock worth $1,572,386 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 11.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,702,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 172,966 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the third quarter worth $156,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 50.9% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,918 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 7,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,032,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,221,000 after buying an additional 962,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

