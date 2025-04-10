MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARU) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.01 and last traded at $18.75, with a volume of 211 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.

MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 4.69.

About MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN

The MAX Auto Industry 3X Leveraged ETN (CARU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Auto Industry index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the broader auto industry ecosystem. The index selects equities by market-cap and weights the resulting portfolio by liquidity.

