Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Holdings Lowered by Phoenix Financial Ltd.

Phoenix Financial Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,401,493,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 89,098.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 949,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $495,845,000 after buying an additional 948,902 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $313,769,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 15,322.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 555,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,980,000 after acquiring an additional 552,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,212,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,813,478,000 after purchasing an additional 360,591 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total transaction of $2,626,191.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,955,015. This trade represents a 27.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total transaction of $5,763,494.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,607,925.28. The trade was a 68.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,754 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,621 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ISRG. CICC Research initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $530.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $666.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.86.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 14.3 %

Shares of ISRG opened at $522.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $536.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $532.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $364.17 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The firm has a market cap of $186.26 billion, a PE ratio of 81.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

