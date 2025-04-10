EnRich Financial Partners LLC Purchases 273 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

EnRich Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 196.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 412 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. EnRich Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $642,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,987,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,384,000. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 25,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 5,745.9% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 8,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $59.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $87.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.37 and a 12-month high of $98.04.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on NIKE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NIKE from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on NIKE from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. China Renaissance started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NIKE from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. This trade represents a 36.78 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. This trade represents a 15.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

