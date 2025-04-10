Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) Price Target Lowered to $14.50 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $15.10 to $14.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 5.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citizens Jmp upgraded Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Blue Owl Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. Blue Owl Capital has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 37.26%. The firm had revenue of $394.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.24 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Owl Capital

In other news, Director Chris Temple bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $222,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,800. The trade was a 41.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,024,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,727,000 after buying an additional 182,002 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 742,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after buying an additional 74,959 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $814,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,436,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,843,000 after buying an additional 174,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 50,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 22,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Further Reading

