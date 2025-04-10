Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.83 Million Position in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72,569 shares during the quarter. American Superconductor comprises about 2.1% of Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of American Superconductor worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in American Superconductor by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Superconductor by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in American Superconductor by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. 52.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Superconductor Price Performance

Shares of AMSC opened at $18.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $742.24 million, a PE ratio of 268.75 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.71. American Superconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $11.36 and a 1 year high of $38.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Superconductor ( NASDAQ:AMSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. American Superconductor had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 1.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Superconductor Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

