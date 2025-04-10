Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.38), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $12.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 1.700-2.300 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.70-2.30 EPS.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 23.8 %

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $44.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $69.98.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 8,400 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $554,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,291.12. This trade represents a 29.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 38,023 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $2,467,312.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,478.21. The trade was a 41.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,886 shares of company stock worth $11,116,463. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Delta Air Lines stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered Delta Air Lines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.63.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

