TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 1,045 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 134,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $29,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,894.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $505,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,443,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Trust boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 30,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $174.82 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.35 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98. The company has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.90.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.