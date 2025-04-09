TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 1,045 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 134,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $29,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,894.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $505,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,443,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Trust boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 30,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IWM opened at $174.82 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.35 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98. The company has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.90.
About iShares Russell 2000 ETF
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Russell 2000 ETF
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Strategy’s $5 Million Bitcoin Target: Beacon or Bagholder?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Harley-Davidson Tops Watchlists: Value Trap or Turnaround Play?
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- Make Big Bets on Gold With These 3 Leveraged Mining Funds
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.