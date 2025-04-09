DRW Securities LLC Sells 68,608 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

DRW Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,608 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 391.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 77,398 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Evergy by 9.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 273,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,948,000 after purchasing an additional 24,149 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evergy in the third quarter worth $202,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 22.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Evergy from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Evergy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.08.

Evergy Stock Performance

EVRG stock opened at $64.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.55 and a 12-month high of $70.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.52.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 8.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.45%.

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.