Cutler Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Bunge Global makes up about 2.2% of Cutler Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $6,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BG. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 13,459.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,956,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,656 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,857,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bunge Global by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,206,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,349,000 after acquiring an additional 713,561 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Bunge Global by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,465,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,488,000 after purchasing an additional 699,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,457,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,476,000 after purchasing an additional 490,153 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on Bunge Global from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

BG opened at $69.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.59. Bunge Global SA has a 12-month low of $67.40 and a 12-month high of $114.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Equities analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

