DRW Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

DRW Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $40.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.68. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $36.85 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.98.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

