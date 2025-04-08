Tinka Resources (CVE:TK) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Tinka Resources Limited (CVE:TK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 234950 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Tinka Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.61 million, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.09.
Insider Transactions at Tinka Resources
In other Tinka Resources news, insider L.P.) Sentient Executive Gp Iv Limited (For The General Partner Of Sentient Global Resources Fund Iv sold 614,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total value of C$36,840.00. Insiders sold a total of 1,896,000 shares of company stock worth $114,535 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.22% of the company’s stock.
About Tinka Resources
Tinka Resources Limited engages in the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metals mineral properties in Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, tin, gold, and copper deposits. The company’s flagship project comprises the 100% interests in the Ayawilca project that consists of 59 granted mining concessions covering an area of approximately 16,548 hectares located in the Department of Pasco, Central Peru.
