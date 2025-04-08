Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Maxim Group Analyst Says

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Maxim Group from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.73% from the company’s current price.

Nutex Health Stock Performance

Nutex Health stock traded up $9.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,827. Nutex Health has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $85.47. The company has a market capitalization of $469.55 million, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.71.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $11.21. The company had revenue of $81.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 million. Nutex Health had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a negative return on equity of 51.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nutex Health Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nutex Health by 6,590.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nutex Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nutex Health in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutex Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Nutex Health Inc operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management.

