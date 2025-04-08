Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Maxim Group Analyst Says

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Maxim Group from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.73% from the company’s current price.
Nutex Health stock traded up $9.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,827. Nutex Health has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $85.47. The company has a market capitalization of $469.55 million, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.71.
Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $11.21. The company had revenue of $81.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 million. Nutex Health had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a negative return on equity of 51.27%.
Nutex Health Inc operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management.
