Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA) Issues Earnings Results

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Mama’s Creations had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 16.52%.

Mama’s Creations Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:MAMA traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $6.90. 536,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,514. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average is $7.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Mama’s Creations has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Mama’s Creations from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

About Mama’s Creations

Mama’s Creations, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, beef meat loaf, sausage and peppers, chicken parmesan, and other similar meats and sauces. Its products include beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, stuffed meatballs, lasagna roll ups, retail ready meals, bulk deli, single-size pasta bowls, and packaged refrigerated products.

