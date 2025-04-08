Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Stock Price Up 3.4% – What’s Next?

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.07. Approximately 32,311 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 138,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

Evotec Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.09.

Get Evotec alerts:

Institutional Trading of Evotec

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVO. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Evotec during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Evotec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Evotec by 262.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evotec during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Evotec by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 229,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares during the period. 5.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evotec

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women’s health.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.