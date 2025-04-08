Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.92 and last traded at $32.10, with a volume of 1767538 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.73.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Down 9.0 %
The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of -28.48, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.27 and its 200-day moving average is $39.51.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile
About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Tariff-Proof Stocks: 3 Big Bargains With Huge Upside Potential
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Qualcomm Breaks Down But RSI Signals It’s Severely Oversold
- What is a Dividend King?
- Tesla’s #1 Bull Cuts Target But Says It’s Still a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.