Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.92 and last traded at $32.10, with a volume of 1767538 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.73.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Down 9.0 %

The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of -28.48, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.27 and its 200-day moving average is $39.51.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 803.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

Featured Articles

