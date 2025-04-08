German American Bancorp Inc. Buys 3,079 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 4.9% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. German American Bancorp Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $46,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,672,147,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,441,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,865,251,000 after buying an additional 352,358 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,878,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,740,740,000 after acquiring an additional 199,487 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,729,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,486,498,000 after acquiring an additional 243,160 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $952,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,443 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $179.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.73 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $212.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.55.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

