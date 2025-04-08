Fmr LLC Acquires 9,917,071 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,241,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,917,071 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 3.03% of Blue Owl Capital worth $1,052,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OWL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $137,118,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,206,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,581,000 after buying an additional 5,558,868 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 17.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,030,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,829,000 after buying an additional 1,372,865 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,876,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,244,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,101 shares during the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

OWL stock opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.41. The company has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.73.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. Equities analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 423.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on OWL. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.63.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

