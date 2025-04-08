Fmr LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,745,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,536,021 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 6.67% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $1,088,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,025.3% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $52.80 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $51.05 and a 1 year high of $60.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.