SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Shares Sold by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFI. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 186,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,510,000 after purchasing an additional 45,010 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $495,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TFI opened at $45.40 on Monday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.79 and a twelve month high of $46.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.89.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

