International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,261 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $72,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,839,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,189,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,888 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,909,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,589,145,000 after purchasing an additional 427,499 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,665,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,465,223,000 after purchasing an additional 126,547 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,236,176,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $592,746,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. The trade was a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of IBM stock opened at $227.31 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $162.62 and a 1 year high of $266.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 104.21%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.