US Masters Residential Property Fund (URF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on April 30th

US Masters Residential Property Fund (ASX:URF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, April 4th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th.
US Masters Residential Property Fund Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $280.11 million, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.04.
About US Masters Residential Property Fund
