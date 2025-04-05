Best Utility Stocks Worth Watching – April 5th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, and Ford Motor are the three Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares in companies that provide basic services like electricity, natural gas, and water, which are essential for everyday life. These stocks are typically seen as defensive investments due to their steady earnings and regulated frameworks, often offering consistent dividend payouts even in volatile market conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $27.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $239.43. The stock had a trading volume of 180,231,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,463,877. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $770.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.90.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE:BRK.B traded down $36.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $493.67. The stock had a trading volume of 12,589,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,940,158. The company has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $498.16 and its 200-day moving average is $473.31. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $395.66 and a one year high of $539.00.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.58. 177,348,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,969,074. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59.

