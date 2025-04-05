Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Trading Up 5% – Here’s What Happened

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Free Report) shot up 5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.13 and last traded at $12.13. 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 7,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CWSRF shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CWSRF

Chartwell Retirement Residences Price Performance

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.25.

(Get Free Report)

Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada’s seniors, committed to its vision of Making People’s Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long term care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.