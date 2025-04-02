Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 180.5% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 112,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 72,637 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,386,000. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,287,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,062,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,107,000 after acquiring an additional 549,531 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 40.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 923,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,663,000 after purchasing an additional 267,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. Mizuho raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 1.0 %

SWK stock opened at $76.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.31 and a 52-week high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.07%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

