Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Allie Family Office LLC

Allie Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Allie Family Office LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.80, for a total transaction of $284,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,824 shares in the company, valued at $4,142,195.20. The trade was a 6.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total value of $104,537.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,014.99. This trade represents a 4.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,665 shares of company stock worth $16,198,310. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Benchmark reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.65.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $158.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.20 and a 52-week high of $208.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

